Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday attended a series of events in Odisha's Khurda district, including groundbreaking ceremonies, foundation stone laying, and inaugurating several industrial units.

He inaugurated the New Food Park set up by the state-owned IDCO in Khurda and laid the foundation for a new industrial park at Kalibeti.

Companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Indo Nissin, and their ancillaries will have production units at the food park, while garment manufacturing companies such as EPIC, MAS Holdings, and Indian Stitches will be housed in the industrial park at Kalibeti, an official release by the CMO said.

Out of these industries, 10 have already started constructing their factories.

"The establishment of these companies is a testament to the hard work put in by the government. The companies will provide employment to thousands of youths of the state," Patnaik said while thanking the people of Khurda for having always supported the growth of industries in the region.

The government also plans to construct large-sized hostels for women workers in the region, with construction set to begin soon at three locations.

In another event, the chief minister virtually inaugurated 20 new bus stands under the 'Ama Bus Stand' Yojana in 13 districts, with a focus on improving the transport system between villages and cities.

"Transport has a major role in boosting economic activity of a region. Our goal is to improve the transport system between villages and cities. The 5T (transformational) initiative is focused on improving infrastructure and public transport system. The villages are also being connected to the blocks under LAccMI public transport system," the chief minister said.

The interim budget for 2024-25 proposed the development of 132 new bus stands under the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 210 crore, building upon the redevelopment of 55 bus stands in the previous year.

Patnaik had previously inaugurated 21 new bus stands in August 2023 across 13 districts.

