Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 25 (ANI): In pursuit of the Odisha government's 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) mantra, a slew of initiatives of the state Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department were launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, an official statement issued by the department said.

The initiatives launched today are 'Mo-Chhatua App' for streamlining supply chain management of Take Home Ration (Chhatua); e-Kalika, an application for monitoring creches for children under three; 'Mo Sishu portal', comprehensive web-based information management and monitoring system exclusively for child protection services; 'MAMATA App & MIS', making the flagship conditional cash transfer benefit scheme for pregnant women hassle-free, paperless and citizen centric.

'e-manadeya' portal, was also launched for seamless, paperless transfer of honorarium to 1, 34,758 Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and helpers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) to conduct an annual nutrition survey.

The Department also entered into a technical collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on capacity building of the Odisha State Child Protection Society to strengthen the capacities of the statutory bodies, service delivery structures and caregivers under the State Child Protection Scheme and with World Food Programme for technical support for fortification.

The Mo-Chhatua app is an application for real-time monitoring of the end-to-end process of preparation of THR and its supply chain management. It will felicitate tracking of the status of indenting, work-order generation, procurement, production, inspection, supply, distribution and invoicing and payment to SHGs. It also comprises dashboards to help assess performance at various levels and suggest interventions. The application also sends out alerts in case of time overrun.

The e-Kalika app is an application for real-time monitoring of the functioning of the creches, track infrastructure and health and nutrition of every child. The app contains data for effective planning, result-driven programme evaluation, activity monitoring and overall programme implementation.

The Mo Sishu Portal is a user friendly, web-enabled information management and monitoring system exclusively for Child Protection Services (CPS) under the 5T initiative, aimed at a hassle free, paper less smooth monitoring of the scheme in CCI (Child Care Institutions) including standards of care tracking, ranking and intime fund reimbursement. It will enable multiple child protection stakeholders like Juvenile Justice Board (JJBs), Child Welfare Committee (CWCs), Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPUs) District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Child Care Institutions (CCIs) for systematic reporting and centralized recording. It will also enable service providers to take informed decisions and actions to strengthen the child protection mechanism in the state.

The Mamata App and Management information system (MIS) is a citizen-centric app based MIS for the registration of pregnant and lactating women for a hassle free, paperless entitlement of Rs. 5000/ under MAMATA flagship scheme. It will facilitate the transfer of maternity benefit directly to the beneficiary account and the Aadhar based authentication of beneficiaries in MIS.

The e-Manadeya App has been launched to provide seamless, paperless, transparent monitoring and tracking of payment of honorarium to the AWWs, mini anganwadi workers and helpers. The app will facilitate the one-time transfer of honorarium to 134758 Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare and Mission Shakti's collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) is aimed at providing a framework for cooperation between the Department and WFP for improving the quality of THR and integrating fortified staples into the HCM and putting in place Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategy for improving nutrition practices.

The MOU signed by the Department of Women and Child Welfare and Mission Shakti with UNICEF on capacity building of Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) will build the capacity of statutory Bodies, Service Delivery Structures and Care Givers under child protection scheme, provide technical support and promote alternative care forms with handholding support to the practitioners , develop various Standard Operating Procedures and assist in strengthening Management information system (MIS), Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activity and documentation. (ANI)

