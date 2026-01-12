Bhubhaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI): Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation stone for the new campus of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan, to be built on 71.13 acres at a cost of Rs 3,623 crores, during the National Road Safety Month inauguration at Lok Seva Bhavan, Bhubaneswar, chief minister's office said.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the number of seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly may increase in the future following possible delimitation of Assembly constituencies. Currently, the Assembly has 147 seats, which could rise to 200, with a new Assembly building being planned to accommodate 300 members.

On December 25, 2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka, which can train 400 jawans at a time.

Along with this, the Chief Minister inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre there.

According to an official release, CM Majhi also inaugurated 16 police stations, 70 quarters, office buildings, barracks, armoury, administrative buildings, etc., projects in 16 districts. Stating that violence has no place in a democracy and that the government is committed to cracking down on organisations and individuals involved in violence with utmost severity, the Chief Minister called on the Maoists to surrender, join the mainstream of society, and become the charioteers of development.

CM Majhi said that the contribution of the SOG towards suppressing the Maoist problem that has been going on in the state for more than three decades is unique, and the government has been successful in meeting the deadline set by the Central Government to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 2026.

The recent mass surrender of 22 Maoists in Malkangiri district is an encouraging step in this direction. Due to the guidance of the Prime Minister and the strategy of the Home Minister, the country is moving rapidly on the path of peace and development, the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

