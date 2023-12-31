India News | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Lay Foundation Stone of Bhubaneswar Metro Project on Jan 1

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Diwas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government.

Agency News ANI| Dec 31, 2023 06:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Lay Foundation Stone of Bhubaneswar Metro Project on Jan 1
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Metro project on January 1, 2024.

CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Diwas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Hails India's Twin Oscar Wins in 2023 on His Monthly Radio Programme.

Patnaik, who reviewed the project earlier, approved the 'detailed project report' (DPR) and said that it is going to be a major landmark project for Odisha.

"Reviewed the status of Phase-1 of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project which is going to be taken up under our 5T initiative. It is going to be a major landmark project for Odisha and with this, Bhubaneswar will join the select cities in the country with a metro rail system," the CM posted on X earlier.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Car Crushed Between Two Trucks in Sikar; Three Killed and Many Injured (Watch Video).

"This project will further strengthen the public transport in the city and spur economic growth. Bhubaneswar has been recognised for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am sure this mega project will make Bhubaneswar a top liveable city in the country," he added.

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project - Phase-I from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia in Cuttack.

A total of Rs 6255 crore will be spent on the project which is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayer Sulochana Das said that tomorrow will be a historic day for Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

India News | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Lay Foundation Stone of Bhubaneswar Metro Project on Jan 1

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Diwas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government.

Agency News ANI| Dec 31, 2023 06:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Lay Foundation Stone of Bhubaneswar Metro Project on Jan 1
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Metro project on January 1, 2024.

CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Diwas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Hails India's Twin Oscar Wins in 2023 on His Monthly Radio Programme.

Patnaik, who reviewed the project earlier, approved the 'detailed project report' (DPR) and said that it is going to be a major landmark project for Odisha.

"Reviewed the status of Phase-1 of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project which is going to be taken up under our 5T initiative. It is going to be a major landmark project for Odisha and with this, Bhubaneswar will join the select cities in the country with a metro rail system," the CM posted on X earlier.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Car Crushed Between Two Trucks in Sikar; Three Killed and Many Injured (Watch Video).

"This project will further strengthen the public transport in the city and spur economic growth. Bhubaneswar has been recognised for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am sure this mega project will make Bhubaneswar a top liveable city in the country," he added.

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project - Phase-I from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia in Cuttack.

A total of Rs 6255 crore will be spent on the project which is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayer Sulochana Das said that tomorrow will be a historic day for Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
Happy New Year
50K+ searches
New Year
20K+ searches
Ayesha Khan Bigg Boss
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023 in Sydney: View Photos and Videos From Sydney Harbour Bridge as Australia Welcomes New Year 2024

Read More
Google Trends Google Trends
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
Happy New Year
50K+ searches
New Year
20K+ searches
Ayesha Khan Bigg Boss
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot