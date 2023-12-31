Rajasthan Road Accident: Car Crushed Between Two Trucks in Sikar; Three Killed and Many Injured (Watch Video)

The car came between the two trucks, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kailash Chand. Three of the six occupants of the car -- Rahul Singh (30), Amit Chaudhary (29) and Lallan Singh (27) -- died and the remaining, including a four-year-old child, were injured, the ASI said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 31, 2023 06:04 PM IST
Rajasthan Road Accident: Car Crushed Between Two Trucks in Sikar; Three Killed and Many Injured (Watch Video)
Car Crushed Between Two Trucks in Sikar (Photo Credit: ANI)

Jaipur, December 31: Three people died and as many were injured when their car was crushed between two trucks on a highway in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday morning, police said. They were going to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Jaipur. A truck took a sudden turn near the Simarla Jagir turn on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway, causing the car behind it to collide with it. Soon after, the car was hit by another truck that was behind it.

The car came between the two trucks, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kailash Chand. Three of the six occupants of the car -- Rahul Singh (30), Amit Chaudhary (29) and Lallan Singh (27) -- died and the remaining, including a four-year-old child, were injured, the ASI said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video).

Sikar Road Accident

While two of the injured have been referred to Jaipur for treatment, the child was sent home after being administered first aid, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Chand said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

