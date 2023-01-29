Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday reached the private hospital in Bhubaneswar where state Health Minister Naba Das was airlifted after being critically injured due to bullet shots, and enquired about the health condition of the minister.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the family members of the health minister.

This comes after Das who critically injured after being shot at by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district.

Patnaik visited Apollo hospital and held a discussion with Health Secretary and other officials.

Earlier, an eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao said that the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, the crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after the shooting from a close range. Minister to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar," he added.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. (ANI)

