Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 67.52 lakh for feeding stray animals in the urban areas during the ongoing lockdown.

The money will be spent from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and utilised for feeding stray dogs, bulls and birds in different towns and cities as all the hotels, shops and eateries are closed due to the lockdown, an official said.

The lockdown, first imposed on May 5, was extended twice and would continue till 5 am on June 17.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 20,000 per day, and the four other municipal corporations in the state can spend Rs 10,000 each per day.

Besides, 48 municipalities can spend Rs 5,000 each and 61 NACs can spend Rs 2,000 each per day, an official notification said.

Earlier this year, the chief minister had sanctioned Rs 1.13 crore in two phases for this purpose.

Besides, Patnaik also sanctioned Rs 15 crore from the CMRF for the management of the COVID-19 situation in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. Earlier, CMC had received Rs 26.71 crore for the purpose.

With this, the CMC received a total amount of Rs 41.71 crore for COVID-19 management.

Meanwhile, the government allowed optical stores to operate during the lockdown.

