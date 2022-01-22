Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged ruling BJD leaders to counter "misinformation" campaigns by opposition parties ahead of panchayat elections in the state and make people aware of development activities undertaken by his government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Jobs for 22 Lakh Youths in IT Sector.

Addressing BJD MPs, MLAs and district-level leaders through a virtual programme, he said the opposition camps have "no issues" to fight against his party.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Mulls To Re-Open Schools As COVID-19 Cases Decline in the National Capital.

"They have adopted misinformation campaigns and false propaganda against the government. You must give them a befitting reply by reaching out to people with our achievements," Patnaik told his party leaders.

They must showcase the success of various government schemes in healthcare, education, rural housing and agriculture sectors, the CM said.

Distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthay Kalyan Yojana, Rs 10,000 crore interest-free loan to members of Mission Shakti programme, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each landless farmer under KALIA scheme, pucca houses for homeless people in rural areas, and welfare programmes for tribal communities should be highlighted during the BJD's campaign for panchayat polls, he said.

The chief minister also advised the party leaders to follow the COVID protocols as the election is being conducted amid the third wave of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 tally of the coastal state rose to 11,96,140 on Saturday as 8,845 people, including 927 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The death toll increased to 8,514 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection, it said

Patnaik, however, claimed Odisha has emerged as the topper among states in COVID-19 management.

As the State Election Commission has prohibited public meetings, rallies and roadshows in wake of the pandemic, Patnaik is unlikely to go for campaigning for the rural polls.

The panchayat elections will be held in five phases between February 14 and February 24 to elect members of wards, samitis and zilla parishads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)