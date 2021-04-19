Bhubaneswar, Apr 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday wished speedy recovery of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalization of former Prime Minister Shri #ManmohanSingh after being tested positive for #COVID 19. Wishing him speedy recovery and praying for his good health.

The Chief Minister also wished speedy recovery and good health for Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP, who was tested positive for infection on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)