Puri, Dec 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian on Saturday inspected ongoing work under the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project.

During the early morning visit to the holy town, Pandian also reviewed the arrangement for queue management and traffic control around the 12th-century shrine for smooth and safe entry of pilgrims into the temple.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Principal Thrashes Students With Bat for Playing Cricket in Classroom in Ujjain; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

He oversaw the progress of the project, like landscaping work, ‘matha' (monastery) restoration and queue management system from Shree Parking at Jagannath Ballav Parking Centre & Marichikote to Dolabedi.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, Pandian emphasised on substantial progress on Dolabedi restoration, 'Emar matha', 'Panjabi Matha', 'Uttarparswa' matha and façade painting around the Parikrama.

Also Read | Hassan Ali Dakdouk Dies: Hezbollah Leader Ali Mussa Dakdouk Killed in Israeli Drone Strike.

Pandian, who joined the ruling BJD recently, inspected and reviewed the landscaping work on the south, west and north sides of the temple.

He directed officials to complete work in the buffer zones and other landscaping areas on all sides by next week.

The completion of the effluent treatment plant (ETP), garbage chutes, and shifting of the sub-station will be done as per the schedule given earlier.

The timeline was also made for the completion of the electrical work and the shifting of utilities near ‘Meghanad Pachiri' (boundary wall).

He too visited the Jagannath Ballav area, Shree Marga (road) and 'Pramod Udyan' (entertainment park) and instructed officials to expedite all work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)