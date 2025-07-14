Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) The principal of a college in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested on Monday in connection with the self-immolation of a female student on campus, police said.

Dillip Ghose, the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, was suspended on Saturday after the B.Ed student attempted suicide by setting herself on fire, alleging inaction over her complaint against her professor, who sexually harassed her.

The state's Higher Education Department in the suspension order said the principal had failed to handle the matter properly and perform his duties.

He was accused of shielding Education Department's HoD Samira Kumar Sahu, who has already been arrested by the police.

"My daughter set herself on fire minutes after coming out of the principal's room. The principal had put pressure on her to withdraw the complaint against the teacher who sexually and mentally harassed my daughter," her father alleged.

A two-member team of the Crime Branch is investigating the incident following outrage across the state.

The Education Department has also formed a three-member committee to inquire into the incident.

