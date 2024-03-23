Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Odisha has unveiled a five-point guarantee aimed at addressing various concerns of different sections of society, including youths, women, farmers, and the elderly.

These guarantees were released by party leaders across all organisational districts of the state on Saturday.

While OPCC president released the guarantee in Nuapada district, former OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan along with Bobeeta Sharma, media in-charge (Odisha), released it in Bhubaneswar.

The guarantee comes under different names like Gruha Jyoti (power benefits), Gruhalaxami (for women), Krushak Bandhu (for farmers), Yuva Bikas (for youths) and Jana Kalyan (for all).

Under 'Gruha Jyoti', the party promises to provide 200 units of free power to every household if it comes to power.

Additionally, the party pledged to provide employment to 5 lakh youths and offer Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance. They also vowed to halt contractual appointments in the government sector.

For women, the Congress guarantees loan waivers of up to Rs 5 lakh for women self-help groups, a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000, and Rs 3,000 for ST and SC women. Housewives will receive a cooking gas cylinder at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 per month, the party said.

Farmers will benefit from loan waivers, Rs 3,000 minimum support price per quintal of paddy, Rs 2,000 pension, and the regularisation of paddy procurement activities, the party said.

The party also promised health assurance worth Rs 25 lakh per person and an increase in social security pension to Rs 2,000 per month under the "Jana Kalyan Guarantee."

Moreover, the Congress pledged to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, within 100 days of forming the government, and to restore the old pension system.

They also committed to returning money to depositors defrauded by various ponzi schemes within six months.

OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja emphasised that the guarantee aims to fulfill the party's "9 to 90 mission" in the elections by winning 90 seats in the state assembly and addressing the unfulfilled promises of the ruling BJD and BJP. The Congress currently has nine MLAs and it aims to win 90 seats in

the 2024 polls.

