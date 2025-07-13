Rayagada (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): District authorites in Odisha said that a four-member team has been formed to visit Kanjamajodi Village in the State, where a couple was allegedly tonrtured and humiliated for reportedly marrying against societal norms, as an investigation has been launched to nab the culprits.

The incident took place in the Kalyansinghpur block of the Shikarpai panchayat, the official added.

Rayagada Sub Collector Ramesh Jena told ANI on Saturday, "This incident occurred in the Kalyansinghpur block of the Shikarpai panchayat. The matter is under investigation, and we have constituted a team consisting of four officers... They will visit the village and submit a report, which will be forwarded to me..."

"We have taken this matter very seriously. The inquiry is ongoing, and once the report is submitted, we will arrest the culprits."

According to reports a newly-married couple was subjected to inhumane punishment by the villagers for marrying against societal norms. They were tied to a yoke like oxen and made to plough the field.

The matter came to light after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. (ANI)

