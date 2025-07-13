Muzaffarnagar, July 13: Five people allegedly beat up a Dalit teenager in a village here and made casteist remarks against him, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against the five people from Badhai Kala village in Muzaffarnagar district for beating up Gullu, 19, when he was going to buy goods from a shop on Saturday, they said. According to the complaint lodged by him, he was on his way to a shop when Azad, Ankur, Nitin, Deepak and Saurabh started abusing him. When he opposed them, they thrashed him and hurled casteist remarks at him. Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Man Claims Priest Stopped Him From Praying at Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki, Priest Alleges ‘Daughter-in-Law’ Molested, Police Launch Probe.

They were booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Charthawal SHO Jasvir Singh on Sunday told reporters.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)