Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo hailed the first-ever visit of the Singapore President to Odisha as a significant step towards bolstering ties between the two regions.

Speaking to ANI, he stated, "The Odisha Government has signed eight MoUs with Singapore during this visit, including one by my department on renewable and green energy. This reflects our commitment to sustainable development."

"The Singapore President attended a cultural program yesterday and visited the historic Konark Temple today. We are optimistic that this visit will pave the way for increased investments and enhanced collaboration between Odisha and Singapore," he added.

Notably, eight MoUs were exchanged between Odisha and various Singaporean entities on Friday to strengthen collaboration in key sectors in the presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The Singapore President was welcomed by CM Majhi on Friday. The Chief Minister expressed enthusiasm for the deepening ties, and stated, "There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha."

Earlier, a detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centres, culture, and connectivity.

The presentation highlighted Odisha's initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on MoU, said, Odisha aims to leverage GFTN's global expertise and resources to drive innovation and create tailored Fintech solutions in the state.

Earlier today, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the Raghurajpur village in Odisha and explored its heritage craft and artisanal diversity. He was accompanied by his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi.

During the visit, the Singaporean President also toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Center and interacted with students and instructors. (ANI)

