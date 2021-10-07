Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha's Bhubaneswar unit on Thursday arrested an LIC agent in a scam of Rs 1.18 crores of availing LIC policies in the name of dead people.

The accused has been identified as Kabiraj Behera, a resident of Jhadakata of Puri district.

As per a statement issued by the EOW, a case was registered on the accused under sections 420/467468/471/120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"He is being forwarded to the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Khordha today," the statement said.

It further said, "Instant case has been registered on the basis of a complaint of the authorised officer of LIC of India, Khordha branch, on the allegation of fraudulent death claims perpetrated by present accused/LIC Agent Kabiraj Behera in conspiracy with nominees of deceased persons."

As per the agency, the investigation has revealed that the accused Kabiraj Behera has been working as a LIC agent since the year 2003.

"During the year 2013 to 2019, the accused had fraudulently managed to get/ take 23 numbers of LIC policies in the names of four dead persons, falsely showing them as alive. After about 3-5 years of taking those policies, he contrived to manufacture fake death certificates in the names of insured persons. By using those fake death certificates as genuine, accused Kabiraj Behera applied for death claims in favor of the nominees in the LIC branch office, Khordha, and attempted to avail the financial benefits/death claims against those 23 policies," it informed.

It has been ascertained that the insurance policies were taken subsequent to the actual death of insured persons but the premium was being paid regularly.

The EOW further informed that knowingly, in all the policies the sum assured was kept less than Rs 10 lakhs, which comes well within the financial power to settle the death benefits by the branch manager, without referring to the divisional office.

"It has been ascertained that the total amount of claims raised by the nominees of 23 policies through the present accused was more than Rs 1.81 crores, and against five policies, the LIC of India had released payments," they said.

During the investigation, the house of the accused, Kabiraj Behera was searched and many incriminating documents pertaining to the above death claims like Voter Identity Cards, ATM Cards, Bank Pass Books, Cheque Books, Adhaar Cards of the claimant nominees and correspondences were made by LIC with those nominees have been seized by the EOW.

"Some papers containing the purported full signatures of the Ghost Policy Holders have also been seized from the possession of the accused agent, Kabiraj Behera," they added.

The investigation of the case is underway and the roles of nominees/applicants of the 23 policies and the LIC officials, if any, are under investigation too.

Further, it is under verification whether the accused agent, Kabiraj Behera has committed more such cases fraudulently. (ANI)

