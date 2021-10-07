Madurai, October 7: A shocking incident has come to light from Madurai in Tamil Nadu where a 23-year-old man was arrested for marrying a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her. According to a report by TOI, police was quoted saying that the accused and the girl were in a relationship. The duo eloped and got married at the Veerakaliamman temple in Sakkimangalam in Madurai district.

The report further informs that the girl became pregnant and was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in her ninth month of pregnancy. The report adds that the girl gave birth to a baby girl on September 29. The incident came to the notice of the social welfare officer (women), Manjula Devi. When the officer inquired with the girl, she told her the sequence of events. Tamil Nadu: Man Beaten to Death in Madurai With Wooden Log in Drunken Brawl.

The report further quoted saying that based on a complaint from Devi, the Silaiman police booked the man under sections of the Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and arrested him.

