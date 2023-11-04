India News | Odisha Gets Investment Proposals Worth Rs 4,940 Crore in Wind Energy Sector

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) The Odisha government has received investment proposals worth Rs 4,940 crore from investors for wind energy projects, an official said.

This came to the fore here on Friday when GRIDCO, a state government undertaking and the nodal agency for the development of renewable energy, in collaboration with its technical partner iFOREST, organized 'Odisha Wind Energy Summit – Investor Round Table' to explore investment opportunities in the wind power sector, the official said.

On the occasion, the prospective investors had one-to-one meetings with senior government officials and officials of state nodal agency GRIDCO, wherein an investment proposal of Rs 4,940 crore was assured by different investors for 575 MW capacity of wind energy.

As many as 25 key investors across the country participated in the summit which served as a significant platform in bringing together key players in the wind power production and manufacturing segment.

Chief Secretary PK Jena in his keynote address, emphasized the state's determination to extend comprehensive support to the wind industry for establishing power plants and manufacturing hubs in Odisha.

Finance and Energy Secretary VK Dev also expressed confidence that the summit would certainly serve as a vital stepping-stone in Odisha's ambitious journey towards accomplishing the prospective, vision and mission of the wind energy sector.

Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, praised the proactive initiatives of the state government in translating the mandate of OREP-2022 into reality towards achieving clean and green energy targets.

Director General of National Institute of Renewable Energy (NIWE) Rajesh Katyal gave a presentation and assured all cooperation and technical support from NIWE to harness the full potential of wind power in the state.

Senior officials from CPSEs like; NTPC, OTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, NCL, NALCO and MCL were also present at the energy summit along with key private players in the industry.

