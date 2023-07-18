Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): Gopalpur Port, the deepest all-weather port in the State of Odisha with round-the-clock operations, has achieved the feat of carrying out the fastest-ever loading of iron ore lumps manually since its inception.

The Gopalpur Port has created history by achieving the highest-ever Iron ore lumps cargo loading of 59,150 Metric Tons in 24 hours on the vessel MV Reachy Spring nominated by M/s JSW Steel.

The port had also set a record by loading 86,700 MT of iron ore lumps in 40 hours on the vessel on July 15 with an average loading of 2,167 mt per Hour. The master of the vessel awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Gopalpur Port for this record.

Gopalpur is strategically located between Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports positioning it uniquely for imports as well as coastal transportation of cargo on the east coast of India.

Commenting on the achievements, Amit Saboo, Managing Director, SP Port Maintenance said, “We are extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments. The record-breaking achievement at Gopalpur Port demonstrates the Port’s cargo management efficiency and capacity to handle large cargo volumes.”

V Janardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer CEO, Gopalpur Ports Limited also remarked “Gopalpur Port prioritizes its customer and undertakes significant planning before vessel berthing to ensure proper feeding and loading on the vessel with the utmost safety. The best Rail and Road connected port in the state consistently sets newer cargo handling records. In the recent past, it discharged more than 32,000 MT coal cargo in 24 hours from vessel MV New Prestige”.

The port has the ability to handle more than 20 rakes a day and this record-breaking performance on marine operations reinforces its position as a reliable and competitive maritime gateway. Gopalpur is poised to be the next Super Port in East India, added Shri Rao.

Under the management control of Shapoorji Pallonji Group since 2017, Gopalpur Port provides the requisite marine infrastructure to handle cape vessels upto a draft of 14.5 meters. Furthermore, the port offers open and closed storage space to store about 2.5 MT of cargo, spread across a vide cargo mix and clientele. Gopalpur Port has eight operational rail yard sidings for efficient and seamless handling of multiple cargoes.

