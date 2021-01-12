Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday allowed marriage processions after withdrawing restrictions imposed on it since March, 2020, in the wake of the pandemic situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letter to district collectors, municipal commissioners and SPs, said: "Taking into account the present situation, it has been decided by the government to allow the marriage processions subject to the ceiling on the number of participants (maximum 200)... and strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols including physical distancing."

Though the government on its January Unlock guideline had permitted the gathering of 200 people during marriage ceremony, it prevented marriage procession. However, the modified notification issued on Tuesday allowed the marriage procession within the maximum gathering of 200 people.

The government has also allowed gathering of 100 people in funeral/last rites rituals in open space and a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity in closed spaces.

The government has, however, put certain conditions like mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing norms, provision of thermal scanning, and use of hand wash or sanitiser.

