Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday approved nine projects with a total investment of over Rs 1.53 lakh crore for implementation, which will create employment opportunities for 77,000 people in the state.

The High-Level Clearance Authority, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, gave its nod to the projects, an official said.

These projects will be set up in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Khurda, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj.

Four projects are in the green energy and equipment sector, two in paper industries, two in metals and minerals and one in IT Infrastructure.

Among the projects approved by the authority, ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd proposes to set up green hydrogen and ammonia plants with a capacity of 1.1 million mt at Kujanga in Jagatsinghpur and captive renewable energy units in Koraput and Kalahandi districts, entailing an investment of Rs 58,209.13 crore, the official said.

“It is expected to create employment opportunities for around 3,400 people in the state,” he said after the HLCA meeting.

The authority also approved a proposal of Avaada Green H2 Private Ltd to set up a clean energy project with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore in Ganjam district, and it is expected to provide employment to 1,500 people in the state.

Two other projects in the sector are related to proposals of Renew EFuels Private Ltd and Ocior Energy Pvt Ltd to set up green ammonia plants.

The HLCA also gave its go-ahead to proposals of Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Ltd and Deevyashakti India to set up units in Balasore and Dhenkanal respectively, the official said.

The proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd to set up a 7-MTPA plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 38,000 crore was approved and expected to create employment opportunities for more than 11,000 people in the state.

The authority also green-lighted Rungta Metals Pvt Ltd's proposal to expand an integrated steel plant from 0.5 MTPA to 1 MTPA in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 1,140 crore.

The proposal by My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd has also been approved to develop IT infrastructure at Bhubaneswar in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 1,525.50 crore.

