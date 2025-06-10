Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) Odisha's Higher Education Department and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes in Odia language, a minister said.

According to the agreement, IGNOU will now provide courses such as bachelor's and master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, diplomas, certificates, and specialised programmes — including travel and tourism management, BBA, MBA, and other professional courses — in Odia language across the state.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest on Monday.

"Through this MoU, our students can now pursue higher education in Odia," he said.

The minister said offering programmes in mother tongue removes barriers.

"Language or medium should no longer be a hindrance in access to higher education," he said, adding that this initiative reinforces the National Education Policy's focus on providing education in regional languages.

The MoU is expected to foster students' creativity, reduce dropout rates and boost the state's gross enrolment ratio in higher education, the minister added.

Higher education secretary Arvind Agarwal, department special secretary Ramakant Nayak, IGNOU vice-chancellor Professor Uma Kanjilal and registrar Dr. Alok Chaubey were present at the event, an official statement said.

