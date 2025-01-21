Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent hike in the monthly remuneration of cooks and helpers engaged in the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Keeping in view the work, skill and dedication of the cooks and helpers, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal in this regard.

The hike in remuneration will benefit more than 1 lakh cooks and cook-cum-helpers across the state, a statement issued by the CMO said, adding that the state government will spend an additional amount of Rs 112.9 crore per annum in this regard.

According to official sources, these cooks and helpers are engaged in preparing and serving MDM to 42.45 lakh students in 50,618 primary and upper primary schools in the state.

The BJP came to power in the state in June 2024.

