Bhubaneswar, Apr 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, arrested with parts of animals, was sentenced to three years in jail by a court in Odisha's Nayagarh district.

Bhagabat Majhi was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police in November 2022 with two leopard hides, one deerskin, 115 pangolin scales and two tusks of wild boar.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Guwahati, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Trying Dispose Them; Arrested.

The court in Dasapalla convicted him under the Wildlife Protection Act and sentenced him to three years in jail.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. He will have to remain in jail for another six months if he fails to pay the fine.

Also Read | India Will Hunt Down Its Enemies Within and Outside Its Borders, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)