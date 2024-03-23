Baripada, Mar 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday for raping a woman.

The incident happened in the Moroda police station area in March 2021 when the woman, 22, had gone to relieve herself. He dragged the woman, who is married, to behind a bush and raped her, according to the prosecution.

Fast Track Special Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, said Special Public Prosecutor Monoranjan Pattnaik.

The verdict was based on the statements of the survivor and 12 witnesses, besides the medical report.

