Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Odisha's Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena Monday ruled out postponement of the three-tier panchayat elections in the state, likely to be held in February next year.

Jena said there is no possibility of deferring the panchayat polls by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any other reason.

“The state government has already submitted its report to State Election Commission (SEC) regarding the panchayat polls. The SEC is likely to announce the dates of elections very soon,” the minister told reporters during a visit to Haldia Panchayat in Cuttack district.

The minister's statement is significant because of some media reports on the possibility of the postponement of the panchayat polls due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

Earlier this month, the SEC had published the list of reserved seats for election to Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

Of the total 853 Zilla Parishad member posts in the state, 64 seats have been reserved for SC candidates, 100 for ST, 84 for SC women, 118 for ST women, 40 for backward caste community (BCC), and 55 for BCC women.

