Puri (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has written a letter to the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Kumar Padhee to conduct an internal inquiry into the naming of Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham', the participation of Puri Temple sevayats in the consecration ceremony, and the use of "Daru Katha" for idol construction.

The minister believes these actions have offended the sentiments of Lord Jagannath's devotees and the people of Odisha.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the newly constructed Shri Jagannath Temple in Digha.

Later, in a post on X, CM Banerjee shared the first glimpse of Lord Jagannath enshrined in the temple.

"A moment to be cherished forever. The first glimpse of Lord Jagannath enshrined in the Garbhagriha of the Jagannath Temple in Digha will remain etched in my heart. I felt my spirit stir with the divine radiance emanating from the sacred idol. I had the privilege of performing the aarati and invoking the blessings of the Lord of the Universe upon our Ma, Mati, Manush," Banerjee posted on X.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath.

"Police did not reach Murshidabad for 4 hours, and because of this, Chandan and Hargobind Das were killed. On one side, you are killing Hindus, and on the other side, you are constructing temples. Constructing temples or mosques is not the job of the government. For the Ayodhya Ram temple, funds were raised by the people. For the Jagannath Temple in Digha, people should raise funds. Why does the state government have to get involved in this? Mamata Banerjee is trying to win the elections by climbing on the shoulders of Lord Jagannath," Majumdar told reporters. (ANI)

