Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 10 (PTI) The body of a minor girl, who went missing on Tuesday, was found hanging from a tree deep inside a forest near Badagaon in Sundargarh district, police said.

Family members of the girl had lodged a police complaint on Tuesday night, after she did not return home, they said.

She had gone out with a young man, who has been detained for questioning, police said.

“Today, we recovered the body of the minor girl. Further details will be known after a medical examination and post-mortem,” said Abhishek Panigrahi, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajgangpur.

Efforts are also underway to nab two other men, who were suspected to be with the girl on Tuesday, he added.

