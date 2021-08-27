Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): To help people from the economically weaker section of the society with special abilities, a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Odisha is assisting them to pick up skills like home decor and incense making.

Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti (OPUS) in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is currently working towards rehabilitating about 92 people.

Speaking to ANI, NGO volunteer Ritesh Kumar said, "We run a beggar rehabilitation centre. Here, we train those with special abilities in home decor, incense making and other skills. The money that is generated is used for their betterment."

"OPUS, in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, is rehabilitating about 92 people - both male, female," he further said.

"They make handicrafts, incense sticks, and other items. Once, we have a final product, compensation is given to them. The products are sold across the country," he added. (ANI)

