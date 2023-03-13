Keonjhar, Mar 13 (PTI) Over 50 students appearing for the class 10 state board exams and their teachers were injured after being stung by a swarm of bees on their way to the exam centre in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday, officials said.

Four students and two teachers had to be taken to a hospital following the incident, they said.

The incident took place when the students and teachers were going to their examination centre at the Harichandanpur Balika High School for the ongoing boar examination.

Despite being in pain, the injured students appeared for the examination, a teacher said.

Those taken to the hospital were discharged after preliminary treatment, officials said.

