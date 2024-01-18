Balasore (Odisha) Jan 18 (PTI) Balasore district police on Thursday arrested eight persons for attempting to loot ATMs.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the incidents were reported from Durgadevi market and Rasalpur market recently.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security To Be Intensified at All Metro Stations in Delhi From January 19 Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations on January 26.

The accused were nabbed from Balasore and neighbouring Mayurbhanj districts, police said.

A gas cylinder, cutter, oxygen regulator, pipe, crowbar and other materials used to break ATMs were seized from them, police said.

Also Read | Gender Pay Gap in Germany: Women Earn 18% Less Than Men.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)