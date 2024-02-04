Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Odisha crime branch has registered a case against a police inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a lady sub-inspector (SI) in 2019, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The accused inspector has been booked following a direction from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Odisha Director General of Police (in-charge), Arun Sarangi, said.

“The incident took place in 2019. According to the complaint, the police inspector had sexually assaulted the victim in the workplace. The female SI had lodged a complaint with the police station. However, no action was taken,” Sarangi told reporters here.

Later, she filed a petition before the NHRC, following which an internal complaint committee of the police department and an NHRC panel investigated the matter.

The commission has directed the police to register a case based on the complaint lodged by the victim and initiate an investigation, he informed.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the police inspector, and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank lady officer has been asked to probe into the sexual harassment angle of the case.

Other officers will inquire into other allegations made by the woman cop, the DGP said.

