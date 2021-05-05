Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has busted an inter-state illegal firearms racket and arrested two persons with arms and ammunition, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a STF team intercepted two persons from near Ranital, Bhadrak on Tuesday and seized five automatic pistols, 7 magazine and live ammunition from their possession, the officer said.

A case has been registered under Arms Act and investigation is on, he said.

The STF has seized 27 firearms and 61 live ammunition in the drive against illegal arms and ammunition in last year, an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)