Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) With rise in cybercrime in the state, Odisha Police on Thursday advised people not to charge their mobile phone sets in public charging stations.

The advisory was issued as police apprehend possibility of data theft from mobile sets by using modern gadgets at public charging stations.

"Don't charge your mobiles at public places like mobile charging station, USB power station etc. Cyber fraudsters are trying to steal your personal information from mobile and installing the malware inside your phone," Odisha Police said in a Twitter post.

Cyber experts opined that the data theft from mobile sets is possible through 'juice jacking'. They said fraudsters can load malware onto public USB charging stations to access electronic devices while they are being charged.

The police said though it is found that some people carry their own chargers or power banks, many depend on public charging stations like bus stands, railway stations, malls and other places.

Earlier on September 4, the Odisha Police had also cautioned public through a tweet to remain cautious as fraudsters always attempt to access your SIM card or duplicate it.

"Fraudsters often call you pretending to be a mobile operator staff and try to convince you with SIM upgrades or benefits. So be aware & stay cyber_safe," the police had tweeted.

About 146 cyber crimes were reported under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2020.

