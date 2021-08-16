Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

1,043 people recovered from the infection, while 66 succumbed to it during the same duration in the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Testifies Against ‘Father’ for Murder of Transgender Mother.

As per the central government, India reported 32,937 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. 35,909 people recovered and 417 deaths were reported within this duration.

There are 3,81,947 active Covid cases in the country as of Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | Sushmita Deb, Mahila Congress Chief, Resigns From Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)