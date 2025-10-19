Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Odisha government has announced that all Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices across the state will remain closed on Monday after declaring October 20 an additional holiday, as Diwali falls on that day.

All government offices and magisterial courts, except those in Nuapada district, will remain closed. In lieu of this, the fourth Saturday (October 25) has been declared a working day.

According to an official notification issued by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management on Friday, "In continuation of the Department's earlier Notification No. 30369/Revenue dated 19.09.2024, it is hereby informed that all Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices across Odisha shall remain closed on Sunday, October 20, 2024."

The notification further stated that all registration-related work scheduled for October 20 will now be completed a day earlier. "Therefore, all registration-related work scheduled for October 20, 2024, shall be completed on Saturday, October 19, 2024," it said.

The department also clarified that the instructions issued earlier on October 14 will remain valid.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati encouraged media professionals to actively promote the welfare schemes of both the Central and State governments on their platforms, helping more people become aware of the benefits.

He was holding an interaction with the representatives of media organisations at the New Abhishek Hall on the premises of Raj Bhavan. The Governor highlighted key schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

"Many citizens are still unaware of these schemes. If the media highlights them, it can significantly expand public awareness and help more people access these benefits," he said. He emphasised that these schemes play a crucial role in improving citizens' lives by providing financial security, social protection, and support for future needs. Greater awareness can enable more people to benefit from insurance, pensions, and savings programmes for their children, ultimately promoting stability and well-being across families in the state."The media can explain these welfare initiatives to the public, ensuring that more citizens take advantage of them," Kambhampati added. (ANI)

