India News | Odisha Reports 175 More COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 17 (ANI): 175 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, said the state government.

The state has also reported 120 recoveries during the same time, it added.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Says All Parties Will Support Whatever Decision PM Modi Takes, Asks Him to Tell What Went Wrong in Ladakh : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 4,338 in the state.

Of which, 1,350 cases are active and 2,974 patients have recovered. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on June 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)