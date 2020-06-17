Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
India News | Odisha Reports 175 More COVID-19 Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 17 (ANI): 175 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, said the state government.

The state has also reported 120 recoveries during the same time, it added.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 4,338 in the state.

Of which, 1,350 cases are active and 2,974 patients have recovered. (ANI)

