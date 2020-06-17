Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on June 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, June 17: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries that will be held on Wednesday will be announced online on the official state lottery website . Lottery results for 'Assam Future Kind', 'Assam Singam Green' and 'Assam Kuil Gold' will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. People who have purchased the lottery ticket for the lucky draw can check the lottery results on the official site. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

For Wednesday, the lottery for 12 noon has been named as 'Assam Future Kind', the 5 pm lottery is named as 'Assam Singam Green' and the 8 pm state lottery is named as 'Assam Kuil Gold'. The lucky winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The state lotteries in Assam is organised by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky winner who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form. The form has to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website - Apart from Assam lottery results, West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery results are announced online daily on Lottery Sambad wesbite.

