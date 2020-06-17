Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on June 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Information Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 11:25 AM IST
A+
A-
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on June 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Ticket (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, June 17: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries that will be held on Wednesday will be announced online on the official state lottery website assamlotteries.com. Lottery results for 'Assam Future Kind', 'Assam Singam Green' and 'Assam Kuil Gold' will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. People who have purchased the lottery ticket for the lucky draw can check the lottery results on the official site. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

For Wednesday, the lottery for 12 noon has been named as 'Assam Future Kind', the 5 pm lottery is named as 'Assam Singam Green' and the 8 pm state lottery is named as 'Assam Kuil Gold'.  The lucky winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The state lotteries in Assam is organised by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky winner who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form. The form has to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website - assamlotteries.com. Apart from Assam lottery results, West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery results are announced online daily on Lottery Sambad wesbite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Assam Future Kind Assam Future Kind Lottery Assam Kuil Gold Assam Lottery Results Assam Singam Green Lottery Lottery Result Lottery Result 2020 Lottery Results Online Lottery Today
You might also like
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 16, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 16, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 16, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 16, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement