Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,16,645 on Thursday as 644 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seventeen more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,704, he said.

As many as 369 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 275 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Cuttack district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by Sundargarh (62) and Angul (50), he said.

Five fresh fatalities were reported in Sundargarh, four in Puri, three in Khurda, two in Angul and one each in Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj districts, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 286, followed by Ganjam (240), Sundargarh (141), Cuttack (134) and Puri (100), he said.

The state now has 6,786 active coronavirus cases, while 3,08,102 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date, he said.

Odisha has so far tested over 57.32 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 46,730 on Wednesday, the official said, adding the state's positivity rate stands at 5.52 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)