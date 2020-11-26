Old Video of BKS Iyengar Going Viral as 'Rare Clip' of Narendra Modi Doing Yoga, Fact Check Reveals The Truth

New Delhi, November 26: A black and white video clip purportedly showing young Narendra Modi doing yoga poses is going viral on social media platforms. A lot of people are actually believing that the video is of Narendra Modi doing yoga asanas. The short clip is widely circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter by supporters of Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP Forged Alliance With AIMIM For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021? Screenshot of Fake Tweet Goes Viral, Here's The Truth.

"You must have never seen this yogi form of Modi Ji," a Twitter handle @Gajjusay tweeted, sharing the black and white video clip. Another Twitter account which goes by the name "Akash RSS" also shared the video claiming it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The same false claim was made by many on Twitter and Facebook. Lockdown and Curfew to Be Re-Imposed in Nashik? Viral Post Claiming Shutdown in the City Is Fake, Know the Truth.

A Twitter user who shared an old video of BKS Iyengar with the claim that it shows Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

"A rare yoga video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 35 years old. Mahatma Narendra Damodar Das Modi has achieved success after a lot of hard work and perseverance. Hail India," Navraj Kumai Moudgalya wrote on Facebook, sharing the same video. However, the fact is the viral video isn't showing PM Narendra Modi.

A Facebook user who shared an old video of BKS Iyengar as clip of Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Evidently, the viral video shows late yoga guru Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja (BKS) Iyengar, who founded and made famous the Iyengar style of yoga. The same video was uploaded on YouTube on May 31, 2009. The caption says the video is from the year 1938. It is worth mentioning that Modi was born on September 17, 1950.

Video of BKS Iyengar Doing Yoga:

The same video was uploaded by another person on YouTube on May 12, 2006. The uploader had also mentioned that it shows BKS Iyengar doing yoga steps. It can be concluded that an old video of yoga guru BKS Iyengar is shared on social media with the false claim that it shows PM Narendra Modi.

