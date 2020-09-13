Subarnapur (Odisha) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) arrested four people on Sunday from Subarnapur district and seized 479 kilograms of ganja along with Rs 9,77,200 cash.

Two vehicles were also recovered from their possession.

Also Read | No NEET If Congress, Led by Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, Comes to Power: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

According to the officials, a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered in the Subalaya Police Station.

An investigation is underway, and more information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army’s Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)