Puri (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country on Monday huddled at Puri for 'Snana Ustav'.

The devotees from all across the country had arrived for the sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath's ceremonial bathing ritual known as 'Snana Ustav'.

Elaborate security has been deployed in the area by the administrators for crowd, traffic management, and safety.

The devotees showed greater zeal as they sang religious songs and chanted mantras. A few enthusiastic visitors were also seen dancing.

As per Iskcon, Snana Utsav is a special bath of Lord Jagannath takes place on the Purnima of Jyestha month (Devasnan Purnima), to commemorate the appearance day of Lord Jagannath. (ANI)

