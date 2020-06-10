India News | Odisha to Conduct State-wide Door to Door Surveillance Campaign for Covid

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), June 10 (ANI): Health care personnel in Odisha will conduct a state-wide integrated campaign for door to door active surveillance for Covid, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Wednesday.

"As the next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of Covid as well as monsoon induced other communicable diseases, the Health Department will conduct a State-wide integrated campaign for house to house active surveillance for Covid, co-morbid conditions, TB, malaria and diarrhoea," Patnaik said.

The chief minister said this while addressing a technical workshop for healthcare personnel through videoconferencing.

"I would like to extend my deep appreciation to all the hospital teams and district health teams. It is due to your dedicated efforts and selfless service that our State has been able to manage the Covid pandemic effectively so far," he said.

"We all know that the best preventive measures for Covid-19 are personal protection through simple measures that should be consistently followed. In this difficult time, you are the heroes for the people. This places an even greater responsibility on you, as the conduct and protocols followed by you set an example for the people," the chief minister said.

It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to see that that infection control measures and personal protection protocols are scrupulously followed in our health facilities and by our healthcare workers in the field, he said.

Keeping in mind that healthcare workers are the most valuable asset in the fight against Covid, but also the most vulnerable, the State has taken extensive measures for training of personnel and purchase of required consumables, for personal protection.

"It is now essential that these protocols continue to be meticulously followed by you, to prevent infection amongst our valuable frontline workers and to maintain the faith of the people in our health institutions," he said.

The Chief Minister said that he was distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of service providers in health facilities getting infected with Covid. This points to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices.

"I would like to emphasise again that you are the strength of the people in this long war. Please first ensure your safety and the safety of your team. That is the only way we can overcome the present situation," the Odisha Chief Minister said.

The Health Department should ensure that adequate supplies for personal protection and infection control are available at all levels in the field. Refresher training on such protocols should be conducted where required, he said.

This workshop was focused on further safety measures for health workers engaged in Covid-19 management. The latest findings and fine-tuning safety protocols based on these and benchmarking safety measures have been discussed. All CDMOs, medical colleges staff and other Covid hospital senior functionaries attended the workshop. (ANI)

