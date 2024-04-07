Deogarh (Odisha) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a road show in Deogarh along with the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Subash Chandra Panigrahi and sought votes for him on Saturday.

Panigrahi, a three-time BJP MLA, has been re-nominated from the Deogarh parliamentary seat.

Dharmendra Pradhan also kicked off PM Modi's Vijay Abhiyan from the Deogarh assembly constituency in Odisha.

Later, while talking to ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan listed the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and added that the "trust of people under Modi ji is increasing day by day."

"The country has unwavering faith in PM Modi...PM Modi has done work worth Rs 2,200 crore in Deogarh district in 10 years. Apart from this, national highway and rail line have also been built in Deogarh district. Modi government has done work worth thousands of crores in Deogarh district," he said.

"Today I visited Siddheshwar Baba's Mahadev temple. The mothers, sisters and youth here have expressed unwavering faith in PM Modi, I have come here as PM Modi's representative," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats.

This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

