Agartala, April 7: In a shocking incident in Tripura, a housewife was allegedly found hanging at her home in the Durjoynagar area of the city under the Airport police station area. Soon after the incident came to light, the police launched an investigation into the alleged suicide case. Police officials said that the housewife ended her life after her paramour allegedly shared their intimate photos online.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light on Friday, April 5, when she was found hanging at her home. After the incident, the police began their probe and questioned several people, including the woman's friend and family. Tripura Shocker: Man Beats His Wife to Death Over Dispute in Khowai District, Detained.

An officer also said that they recorded the deceased woman's parents' statements. Sources told cops that the deceased woman had developed an extra-marital relationship with a man of the same locality. The man with whom she developed the affair after her marriage had clicked a few photographs of their intimate moments when the woman was trying to come out of the relationship.

A police officer said that the accused posted their intimate pictures on social media. The officer also said the possibility of the woman ending her life fearing social stigma cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the deceased woman's husband lodged a complaint against the accused for allegedly defaming his wife and abetting her suicide. Tripura Police Seize 753 Kg of Narcotics Valued at Rs 50 Lakhs.

Last month, the Tripura police Police launched a probe into the suicide of a minor girl after she was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by her neighbours for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Charilam of Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

