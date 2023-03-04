Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested the Additional Director of Mines, Odisha Umesh Chandra Jena for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the officials, Jena was arrested by Odisha Vigilance during the investigation and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368 per cent of known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The Vigilance also recovered Rs 1.64 crore in cash.

"Simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Jena on Friday at 13 places in Khurdha and Keonjhar districts. In the search Rs.1.64 crore cash has been recovered along with that Jena found in possession one multi-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar and three at Keonjhar, 5 plots in Keonjhar, 2 four wheelers, 2 two-wheelers, gold 650 gms, etc," the official said.

It further said that his income and expenditure were calculated and he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368 per cent of his known sources of income.

State Vigilance has also arrested the Additional Chief engineer minor irrigation circle KBK Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi District for disproportionate assets to the tune of 75 per cent of known sources of income. (ANI)

