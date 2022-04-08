Bhubaneswar, Apr 8 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have seized over Rs 2 crore in cash and 20 gold biscuits weighing around 580 gm during a search in the house of an assistant engineer working in the state government's Water Resources department.

The vigilance sleuths detected the wealth during a raid at the house of assistant engineer Kartikeswar Roul in Bhubaneswar. He was posted at the Minor Irrigation Division, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district. The raids were conducted following an allegation that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The department in a statement said that during the search in the house of Roul and his second wife Kalpana Pradhan at a luxury apartment in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, the Vigilance officials seized around Rs 2 crore in cash.

Raids were also conducted on other properties of Roul at six places in Khurda and Ganjam districts on Wednesday. The Vigilance found two double-storey buildings, two flats, 7 plots of land and deposits worth over Rs 37 lakh in the name of the assistant engineer.

"We have enhanced our focus on benami assets/cash stashed in bank accounts of relations as well as those stacked in houses of close contacts by corrupt government officials. Odisha Vigilance remains committed towards strong action against corrupt officials," Y K Jethwa, Director Vigilance, Odisha, said in a statement.

Earlier on March 28, the Vigilance had made a seizure of over Rs 1.36 crore in cash from Ashish Kumar Dash, Superintending Engineer of Rural Development department in Malkangiri.

