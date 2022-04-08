Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will go on the first sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, along with the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G device. The sale will commence at 6 pm on the official Samsung India website. The company is yet to announce the sale offers for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Last week, the South Korean tech giant, had announced that customers who pre-book the Galaxy S73 5G will get an instant cashback of 3,000 on transactions made via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards and SBI credit cards. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G To Go on Sale Today via Amazon India, Check Offers Here.

In addition to this, customers who pre-booked the device will also get the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds at a discount price of Rs 499. The earbuds originally cost Rs 6,990.

Details make the difference, says the all-new awesome #GalaxyA73 5G. Which feature in the smartphone lets you capture shots in such detail? Let us know in the comments below and get a chance to win* a #GalaxyBuds2. Comment away, folks! *T&C apply. pic.twitter.com/upj2vUrxT4 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 7, 2022

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A73 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP depth and macro snappers. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A73 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 44,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).