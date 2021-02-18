Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,36,460 on Thursday after 63 people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,913, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported from various quarantine centres and the remaining are local-contact infections.

"Regret to inform the demise of 50-year-old male Covid positive patient of Mayurbhanj District...," the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha now has 706 active cases, while 3,33,788 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted over 81 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 19,374 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 5,03,614 healthcare and frontline workers have received vaccine shots till Wednesday, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)