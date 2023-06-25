(Bhubaneswar) Odisha [India], June 25 (ANI): Odisha's first multi-organ retrieval of a brain-dead patient that took place at the SUM Ultimate Medicare on Saturday in Bhubaneswar saved the lives of four critical patients, said the officials on Sunday.

According to Chief Executive Officer SUM Ultimate Medicare, Swetapadma Dash, "Odisha's first multi-organ retrieval of a brain-dead patient was performed at SUM Ultimate Medicare on Saturday and was rushed through the green corridor to three different cities across the country for transplantation providing a new lease of life to four critical patients."

In an exceptional achievement, multiple organs including two kidneys, two lungs and the liver were retrieved from Prasenjit Mohanty, the brain-dead patient, from Bhubaneswar with the approval of his family in coordination through government agencies.

The police created a green corridor in Bhubaneswar for transporting the organs in two ambulances from the hospital to the Biju Patnaik International Airport from where the same was flown to Kolkata and Delhi accompanied by outstation medical teams and one green corridor was formed for SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack to transport a Retrieved organ for a patient.

Of the two kidneys, one was transplanted on a waiting patient at SUMUM last night while another was taken to the S.C.B. Medical College Hospital at Cuttack for transplantation on another patient.

The two lungs were flown to a private hospital in Kolkata to address the critical condition of a 16-year-old boy suffering from paraquat poisoning who endured a challenging 45-day wait for the organs while being supported by ECMO. The liver was transported to another private healthcare facility in New Delhi providing a life-saving opportunity to another critical patient.

Forty-three-year-old Mohanty, who had suffered a severe head injury after a fall, had been admitted to SUMUM on June 22 and underwent emergency brain surgery, Consultant Neurosurgeon at SUMUM, Somnath Prasad Jena said.

"Though his condition somewhat improved following the surgery, it deteriorated subsequently and an Apnea test conducted on June 23 yielded a positive report signifying that the patient was brain dead. A second test was done after six hours, confirming the earlier report," Jena said.

Dash said when the family members were informed about the patient's medical status, they offered to donate his organs as it could help to save the lives of others. "It was a momentous decision and we salute Ms Mrudumanjari Mohapatra, wife of the patient, for her decision to donate the organs though there is cultural resistance to such practice in the society," she said.

The hospital alerted the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and subsequently, information reached the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) about the development.

Medical teams from Kolkata and New Delhi reached SUMUM on Saturday and a 20-member team comprising surgeons from SUMUM and outstation doctors retrieved the required organs in a procedure that took four and a half hours.

Mohapatra, the wife of the deceased, who was present at the press conference, said her husband had earlier wished that his organs should be donated. "We also thought if his organs could help save the lives of four other persons, why not go for it," she said.

Dash said the hospital had decided to provide employment to Mohapatra for her bold and selfless decision. "Her decision is a trendsetter and we have to try for a mindset shift in the society as regards organ donation," she said. (ANI)

